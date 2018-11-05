Lakers Rumors: Tyson Chandler Gave Suns $2.1M, Will Recoup Money with LAL

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tyson Chandler reportedly agreed to give back $2.1 million from his $13.6 million contract for the 2018-19 NBA season to complete his buyout from the Phoenix Suns.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Monday and noted Chandler is expected to "recoup" that money when he completes a free-agent signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 36-year-old California native was relegated to a limited reserve role in Phoenix after the Suns selected fellow center Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Chandler averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while playing just 12.7 minutes per game across seven appearances this season before the buyout.

The Suns officially announced the move Sunday.

"I am grateful for my time in Phoenix and want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the front office and the fans for an amazing experience," Chandler said in a statement. "I wish them the best and I am excited for the next stage in my career."

Taking less money from the organization to secure free-agent status, and an expected contract with the Lakers, is a worthwhile move for Chandler.

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James said the team was looking forward to the addition of a player with the 2011-12 NBA Defensive Player of the Year's track record, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We love the fact that we're going to get another veteran," James said. "A guy who plays hard, a guy who's very smart and another champion to add to the champions that we have in this system here today, and it adds depth in our frontcourt, which we have had trouble with at times."

Chandler will immediately slide into the backup center role in L.A. behind JaVale McGee. He should provide a much-needed defending and rebounding boost while averaging around 20 minutes.

The Lakers could certainly use a defensive spark after ranking 27th in points allowed per game during their sluggish 4-6 start to the season.