AC Milan Reportedly Set to Move for Manchester United's Eric Bailly in January

Jon Super/Associated Press

AC Milan will reportedly look to sign Manchester United's out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly in the January transfer window.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, the Serie A side are looking for reinforcements at the base of the team and will swoop for the Ivory Coast international in the midseason window.

"Discussions over an extension to Bailly's contract, which expires at the end of next season, have yet to take place and, while the player is happy in Manchester and with United, sources have told ESPN FC that he fears that he has lost [Jose] Mourinho's faith," said Ogden.

In the report it's suggested there is also interest in Bailly from Premier League teams. Milan, however, are said to be ready to request a valuation from the Red Devils with a view to a January deal.

While it's reported Bailly will likely be included in the Red Devils squad for the UEFA Champions League showdown with Juventus on Wednesday, it would be a surprise if he was to feature after falling down the pecking order as of late.

The last time the former Villarreal man took to the field for United was on October 6. He only played for 19 minutes, though, as he was hooked by Mourinho with United 2-0 down against Newcastle United. The team went on to win 3-2 and have enjoyed a run of improved form since then.

Even so, as journalist Andy Mitten noted, the side are still struggling to keep opposition teams out at the back:



When Bailly arrived in 2016, he appeared set to become a linchpin in the Red Devils defence for years to come.

The centre-back took to Premier League football with an apparent ease, relishing physical battles, winning the ball back regularly in the tackle and distributing with intelligence from deep.

However, following some injury issues later in that campaign Bailly has never been able to recover that form. This term, especially in games against Brighton & Hove Albion—a match United lost 3-2—and Newcastle, he's been something of a liability.

Per ESPN's Rob Dawson, as a result, it feels as though Bailly will struggle to get many more games before the end of the campaign:



Milan reshuffled their defence in the summer, with Leonardo Bonucci leaving for Juventus and Mattia Caldara arriving to provide support to Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio. As of yet, Caldara has not played a league game for the club due to injury and is set for more time on the sidelines.

Given Milan would benefit from another defender coming in and Bailly needs minutes, this is a deal that would make sense for all parties. United would surely rather see the Ivorian move abroad too, as a new challenge would potentially inject some fresh impetus into his career.