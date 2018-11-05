MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Targeted by White Sox

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) leaves the field after the Nationals ended their last home game of the season with a 9-3 rain delayed win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado may wind up in Chicago—it just might not be with the Cubs.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the White Sox are interested in the two biggest free-agent prizes of the offseason, though it's unclear if they have a "realistic" chance to land either. Morosi noted the White Sox have baseball's second-lowest payroll heading into 2019.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    GMs to Consider Eliminating Trade Waivers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    GMs to Consider Eliminating Trade Waivers

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Cora Wants Advice from Belichick on Going Back-to-Back

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cora Wants Advice from Belichick on Going Back-to-Back

    Mike Cole
    via NESN.com

    Moneyball Power Rankings: Who's Overpaying Most?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Moneyball Power Rankings: Who's Overpaying Most?

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Gold Glove Winners Announced

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Gold Glove Winners Announced

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report