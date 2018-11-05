MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado Targeted by White Sox

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Bryce Harper and Manny Machado may wind up in Chicago—it just might not be with the Cubs.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the White Sox are interested in the two biggest free-agent prizes of the offseason, though it's unclear if they have a "realistic" chance to land either. Morosi noted the White Sox have baseball's second-lowest payroll heading into 2019.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.