Knicks Rumors: Kevin Knox to Test Ankle Injury Monday for Possible Return

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks rookie small forward Kevin Knox will reportedly have his injured ankle tested Monday to determine whether he's prepared to return from a seven-game absence for Monday night's clash with the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden.

Marc Berman of the New York Post provided the update after Knox listed himself as a "game-time decision" for the Bulls game after he practiced Saturday.

"I've been progressing this whole time, trying to get to this moment," he said. "I felt pretty comfortable coming out here and playing, get up and down a little bit."

Head coach David Fizdale said the team, not the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, will make the final decision about when he returns to action, per Berman.

"He's not making any decisions," Fizdale said Sunday. "My 19-year-old pro right now. We'll see how it goes. I told you I wanted him to play five-on-five. I know he feels great. At the same time, we have to make sure with that deal."

Knox averaged 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 steals across three appearances off the bench before suffering the injury. He was shooting just 35.5 percent from the floor but connected on a far more efficient 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

The Knicks, who are off to a sluggish 3-7 start and remain without superstar forward Kristaps Porzingis for an indefinite period of time as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, are likely to play it safe with their prized rookie.

Mario Hezonja and Lance Thomas should continue to see additional minutes behind Tim Hardaway Jr. at the 3 until Knox is cleared to return.