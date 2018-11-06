EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 12 Premier League Fixtures

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United headlines the action in Week 12 of the Premier League calendar.

City go into the game at the Etihad Stadium two points clear at the top of the table, having hammered Southampton 6-1 last time out domestically. In front of their own fans they will be hopeful of keeping up that early momentum, although there have been positive signs from the Red Devils in recent fixtures.

Elsewhere, Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in what has the potential to be an absorbing encounter, while Liverpool face struggling Fulham.

Here are the fixtures for Week 12, a prediction for each game and a closer look at a couple of players with the potential to have a big say in Sunday's marquee fixture.

Week 12 Fixtures and Predictions

Saturday, November 10

12:30 p.m. - Cardiff vs. Brighton (1-1)

3 p.m. - Southampton vs. Watford (0-1)

3 p.m. - Leicester vs. Burnley (2-0)

3 p.m. - Huddersfield vs. West Ham United (1-2)

3 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth (1-3)

5:30 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

Sunday, November 11

12 p.m. - Liverpool vs. Fulham (4-0)

2:15 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Everton (2-0)

4:30 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Manchester United (3-1)

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

The previous campaign saw Sterling make a major step forward in terms of his productivity in the final third and the signs are that he is going to continue that trend this term.

On Sunday against Southampton he terrorised the opposition defence with his close control and searing speed. Sterling was on the scoresheet twice too, taking his tally for the campaign to six goals in total.

Since the start of last season, he's make so many big contributions in attack for his team:

Afterwards, Sterling commented on the unity there is between himself and the rest of the attacking players:

Manager Pep Guardiola said after the brace against Saints that he's noticed a major improvement in Sterling

"The first season, he was scared. He was looking, who is the guy I am going to pass the ball to," he said, per BBC Sport. "We spoke about that and said: 'Try to score goals. Now you have the feeling, where is the goal and go over there'."

Against United last season Sterling missed a number of clear opportunities in the 3-2 loss. After his blistering beginning to this campaign, you sense he will make amends on Sunday.

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

It's remarkable to think there was so much speculation about Martial possibly leaving United in the summer, as he's beginning to emerge as the most important attacker in Mourinho's side.

Following his equalising goal in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday, the Frenchman finds himself in the best run of form since arriving at the club from Monaco:

Andy Mitten of ESPN thinks the Red Devils are looking in much better shape as a whole going into this fixture:

Out on the left flank he's crucially been afforded some freedom by Mourinho, making some devastating runs from outside to inside. While quick and skilful, Martial's composure in front of goal has stood out the most in his recent outings, meaning City will need to be careful to limit his chances on Sunday.

The battle down City's right, where Sterling will be situated, and United's left, where Martial will play, is likely to have a big impact on how the derby goes. The latter may have to muck in and do some defensive work too, such will be City's dominance in possession.

Chance's for Martial to venture forward may be rare as a result, so it's imperative he shows the same ruthlessness that's been on show in recent weeks when he does get an opportunity.