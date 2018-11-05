Kylian Mbappe the Most Valuable Player in World Football, Per CIES Study

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in world football according to CIES Football Observatory and the only one worth more than €200 million (£174.8 million).

In its latest report, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) estimated the values of the world's top players in each position, with Mbappe topping the forward's category and overall:

Per the report, the 19-year-old's value has increased by €23 million (£20.1 million) in October to see him leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

