Jurgen Klopp: Xherdan Shaqiri Will Not Play vs. Red Star over Reception Concerns

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2018

Liverpool's Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Cardiff City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 27, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has explained that Xherdan Shaqiri will not make the trip with Liverpool to face Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday amid concerns he will receive a hostile reception.

Shaqiri was fined by FIFA for making an Albanian "double-eagle" gesture while celebrating Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia at the 2018 World Cup, and Klopp wants the focus in Tuesday's match to be on football.

He told Liverpool's official website:

"We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that's all.

"We are Liverpool FC, a big club, a football team, but we don't have any message further than that. We have no political message, absolutely not. We want the focus to be on a great game of football, free from anything else.

"We are keen to be respectful and keen to avoid any distractions that would take focus away from a 90-minute-plus contest that is important for football and only football. So for that reason, Shaq is not involved and he accepts and understands this. Shaq is our player, we love him, and he will play for us a lot of times, but not on Tuesday."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Thorgan Hazard: Eden Won't Leave Chelsea in January

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Thorgan Hazard: Eden Won't Leave Chelsea in January

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Champions League Matchday 4 Schedule

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Matchday 4 Schedule

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Leave Out Shaqiri for Red Star Trip

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Leave Out Shaqiri for Red Star Trip

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Spalletti: Inter Would Lose 18-0 If We Warmed Up Like Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spalletti: Inter Would Lose 18-0 If We Warmed Up Like Barca

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report