Premier League Fixtures: Week 12 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

The Manchester derby headlines Week 12 of the Premier League as Manchester City host bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

At the same time, Arsenal welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium, while earlier on, Liverpool and Chelsea will be in action against Fulham and Everton, respectively.

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United play host to Bournemouth, while Southampton will hope to turn around their winless run when they take on Watford.

Here's the full schedule, including score predictions for each:

Saturday, November 10

Cardiff City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (1-1)

Huddersfield Town vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (0-2)

Leicester City vs. Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-1)

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-1)

Southampton vs. Watford: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-2)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (1-3)

Sunday, November 11

Liverpool vs. Fulham: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET (4-1)

Chelsea vs. Everton: 2:15 p.m. GMT/9:15 a.m. ET (2-2)

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (2-0)

Manchester City vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (3-1)

At the 11th attempt, Newcastle picked up their first victory of the season last time out as they battled to a 1-0 win over Watford.

The Chronicle's Mark Douglas praised them and singled out Ki Sung-yueng for his performance:

The Magpies have now accumulated four of the six points they've earned this season in the last two matches, and they'll hope to build on that with another home match as they continue in their fight for survival.

Bournemouth will be tricky opponents, though. The Cherries have already won six matches this season and picked up three of those on the road.

Eddie Howe's side lost 2-1 to Manchester United last time out after failing to make the most of an early period of dominance, but Callum Wilson continued his impressive form with another goal:

If Bournemouth play as well as they did in the first 35 minutes against United, Newcastle will be fortunate to get anything from the contest.

It could be a close game if the Magpies are able to build on their victory, though. A second win in succession for Newcastle will be difficult, but a draw would not be a surprising result.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

United travel to City nine points behind their rivals, and the gulf in quality between the two sides is as big as that gap suggests.

The Sky Blues have scored 33 goals in 11 matches this season and conceded just four times, while United have a goal difference of one.

The Red Devils have shipped 18 goals this season, and that defensive record is better only than the bottom six, minus Newcastle.

Though they managed to come back to win, the Press Association's Simon Peach and the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton weren't impressed with either their defence or midfield against Bournemouth:

By contrast, City's domination of the league continued with a 6-1 win over Southampton, and it has become a regular occurrence to witness them demolish sides under Pep Guardiola:

United have had a habit of starting matches slowly this season, and unlike Bournemouth, City are ruthless enough to capitalise with more than one goal if they do so again.

Expect the Red Devils to come back stronger in the second half if that is the case, but the Sky Blues could well be out of sight by then.