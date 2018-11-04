Adam Gase Says He Has to Find Out If Reshad Jones Pulled Himself vs. Jets

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones reportedly pulled himself out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets for a non-injury reason, and head coach Adam Gase told reporters after the contest he would be looking into the matter.

"I've got to look at that and find out what everything entails. It sounds like he pulled himself out," he said, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. "So I've just got to find out kind of what happened there."

Jones didn't speak to reporters after the game, and his teammates didn't offer any indication for why he didn't return to the game despite being on the sidelines for the rest of the contest and regularly conversing with coaches and players.

Cameron Wake was one of those players, but when asked what the two were discussing, he answered simply "That's between him and I."

He was also asked whether he believed Jones would be in action next week, answering: "Unless you know something I don't know, I don't see why not."

Linebacker Jerome Baker also addressed the situation.

"I don't know exactly what happened. Reshad is a guy where if he's out, there's a good reason," he said, per Wolfe. "It's not just because he wants to be out."

Another anonymous player told Wolfe that some of the Dolphins weren't happy with the rotation the coaches installed in the defensive backfield in an effort to get rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick more snaps. But he added, "Like it or not, you've got to do what the coaches ask."

A Dolphins source told Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, "If he doesn't want to play for us, (bleep) it." And a team official spoke on the possibility of Jones quitting on the team, saying, "We'll be fine without him, if that's what happens," per Dave Hyde of the Sun Sentinel.

Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, meanwhile, was surprised by Jones' actions on Sunday:

Hyde seemed less surprised, writing: "Jones, you see, hasn't always been a great pro. He's regularly late for meetings and been fined repeatedly in recent years. He's freelanced on defense in a manner teammates have wondered about. But he's also made a lot of big plays and been a Pro Bowl safety."

Jones has been playing through a partially torn labrum, but the Dolphins did not announce an injury during the game, suggesting the labrum wasn't the cause of his absence. If he indeed pulled himself out of the game because of frustrations over being substituted for Fitzpatrick—or for another non-injury reason—it's hard to imagine he'll be a Dolphin for much longer.