New York Marathon Results 2018: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Kenya's Mary Keitany won her fourth New York City Marathon with a time of 2:22:48 on Sunday, while Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa burned past defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor and held off compatriot Shura Kitata late to take home the men's crown as he crossed the finish line in 2:05:59.



The triumphant jaunt represented redemption for Keitany—the women's-only marathon world-record holder—after she finished second to American Shalane Flanagan in 2017.

Vivian Cheruiyot, this year's London Marathon winner, finished second in 2:26:02 as he simply couldn't keep up with Keitany's five-minute, 27-second mile pace.

Flanagan, meanwhile, finished third in 2:26:22, although that result was hardly anything to be disappointed about:

"It's cool if I win again, and if I don't, it's probably expected, because of how crazy hard it is to do," Flanagan told ESPN.com's Bonnie D. Ford in advance of the race. "How the actual race unfolds doesn't mean much. It's everything before the gun goes off that's important to me."

On the men's side, Desisa—a two-time Boston Marathon champion—experienced a breakthrough under sunny Big Apple skies after finishing second in 2014, third in 2015 and third again in 2017.

Jared Ward clocked in as the top American finisher in sixth place (2:12:24).

In all, four (Ward, Scott Fauble, Shadrack Biwott, Chris Derrick) of the top 10 finishers on the men's side hailed from the United States.

That story held true on the women's side too with four of the top seven finishers representing the Red, White and Blue.