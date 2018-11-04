Report: Nick Mullens to Remain 49ers' Starting QB After Performance vs. Raiders

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to stick with Nick Mullens as their starting quarterback.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported "it would be a major surprise" if Mullens isn't under center for the 49ers' Week 10 showdown against the New York Giants after he led them to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.



Mullens, a 2017 undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss, went 16-of-22 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start in place of the injured CJ Beathard, who himself was the second-stringer behind the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

"He did phenomenal," cornerback Richard Sherman said after the win, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "That's what the team needed. In a situation like this, prime time, Thursday night, this guy's first start, the team needs to hear from him. He's going to lead us out there today. He's going to be the guy who gets us this win, and he did everything right today. This is Nick Mullens' day today."

Assuming Mullens trots out under center in Week 10, he will have a chance to build on his stellar debut against an average Giants pass defense that has allowed 244.0 yards per game (14th).