KO of the Year Candidate: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent to Sleep with Wicked Hellbow

The biggest MMA event Saturday was in New York at UFC 230. The biggest knockout, though, was across the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Town, South Africa.

At EFC 75, Mzwandile "Shakebone" Hlongwa lived up to his nickname with a terrifying knockout of Torbjorn Madsen. Check it out above and in a second angle below:

After a quick one-two combination, Hlongwa unleashed a lightning-quick spinning elbow. That technique fooled Madsen—who dropped his hands in anticipation of clinch work—and landed flush across the Norwegian's chin.

Despite a 3-1 record with one no-contest, Shakebone possesses a lot of likable traits, as the 5'11", 185-pounder has size and strong physical tools to go with his vicious power.

This win will likely put him on the radar of some larger promotions, so don't be shocked if he finds his way under some brighter lights soon.