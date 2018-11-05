Napoli vs. PSG: Odds, Preview, Live-Stream, TV Info for UCL

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Napoli host Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with the pair battling in Group C.

Liverpool lead the standings at the halfway point in the group stage, and a defeat for either Napoli or PSG could end up proving harmful as they chase qualification for the knockouts.

The sides drew the corresponding fixture 2-2 in Paris, with PSG fighting back to take a point in stoppage time.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 6

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), TNT (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Napoli win: 47-25, PSG win: 13-10, Draw: 13-5

(Odds via OddsShark)



Preview

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Group C was always going to be a war of attrition, with three excellent teams fighting for two qualification spots.

Liverpool showed how far they have come last term, reaching the Champions League final and losing to Real Madrid.

PSG would dearly like to make a finals berth after years of elite European competition, but even the presence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will not guarantee they'll advance this season.

Napoli were seconds away from taking maximum points in the French capital before Angel Di Maria intervened, and the Italians will feel they can take a huge step forward on home soil on Tuesday.

VI-Images/Getty Images

The Partenopei come up against former striker Edinson Cavani, with the forward a cult hero during his spell in Naples.

Cavani continues to find the net in Paris despite not always being appreciated by the French media, and he will cause his former side plenty of issues if he starts.

The 31-year-old has scored six goals in 10 matches in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season, and PSG simply cannot afford to lose a second match in the group.

A draw would be a satisfactory result for PSG, but with two games remaining afterwards, the run-in would cause anxiety and fear.

Les Parisiens are already steaming ahead in the French league, giving them the opportunity to rest players domestically so they can chase European glory.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Napoli have no such luxury in Serie A, but they have built up a lead in third ahead of the chasing AC Milan.

The Blues are not serious challengers to Juventus' league crown at present, but they remain only six points behind the Old Lady in the division at this stage.

Napoli thrashed Empoli 5-1 in Serie A ahead of the visit of PSG, and their form has been consistent under latest manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Twenty-four goals in 11 league games underlines their ability to hurt opponents, and the visitors might have to sit deeper than they are used to.

PSG's forwards are world-class, but the team's defensive action is harmed when the starting XI opts to pay little attention to finer details in midfield.

Napoli could chip away at the French champions' weaknesses and duplicate Liverpool's home success against the Parc des Princes side.