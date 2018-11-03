Drew Lock, Missouri Upset No. 11 Florida 38-17

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Missouri Tigers upset the No. 11 Florida Gators 38-17 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Lock led the way for Mizzou with 250 yards and three touchdowns, while running backs Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree III combined to rush for 186 yards and two touchdowns



Florida has now lost two games in a row after falling 36-17 to the Georgia Bulldogs last week. The Gators are now 6-3 on the season with a 4-3 mark in the SEC.

The Tigers are in the bowl hunt with a 5-4 record, and they are no longer winless in conference play, as Saturday's win gave them a 1-4 record in the SEC.

Missouri dominated Florida in all areas offensively, out-gaining the Gators 471-323 and winning the time-of-possession battle 34:36-25:24



Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks struggled to the tune of 84 yards on 9-of-22 passing, which led to his benching in favor of Kyle Trask.

While Trask was unable to lead Florida to a come-from-behind win, he may have started a quarterback controversy by posting 126 yards and a touchdown in relief.

Saturday's game represented a major bounce-back for Lock, who threw for just 165 yards with no touchdowns in a loss to Kentucky last week.

Lock also moved into third place on the all-time SEC touchdown passes list, according to SEC Network:

Per Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Mizzou's 38-17 win over Florida marked the first-ever victory over a ranked team for both Lock and head coach Barry Odom with the Tigers.

While the win was significant for Missouri, the loss continued a fall from grace for the Gators, who were playing for first place in the SEC East just last week.

With Florida losing last week, Georgia clinched the SEC East with a win over Kentucky on Saturday, and Florida is now tied for third in the division with South Carolina.

Florida should be favored in its final three games against South Carolina, Idaho and Florida State, but losing to Missouri at home is a major blow to what was a once-promising season.

Meanwhile, Missouri has a chance to finish strong with games against Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Arkansas remaining on its schedule.