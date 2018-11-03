Ryan Burnett Loses to Nonito Donaire After Retiring with Back Injury

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ryan Burnett lost the WBA unified bantamweight title after he couldn't answer the Round 5 bell because of an apparent back injury suffered against Nonito Donaire in the Season 2 quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Burnett had to take a knee during the fourth round and then couldn't carry on ahead of the fifth at the SSE Hydro Arena. Donaire will face Zolani Tete in the semi-finals.

