Ryan Burnett Loses to Nonito Donaire After Retiring with Back Injury

Ryan Burnett lost the WBA unified bantamweight title after he couldn't answer the Round 5 bell because of an apparent back injury suffered against Nonito Donaire in the Season 2 quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday.

Burnett had to take a knee during the fourth round and then couldn't carry on ahead of the fifth at the SSE Hydro Arena. Donaire will face Zolani Tete in the semi-finals.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

