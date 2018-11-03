Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond, Zaza Pachulia: 'I Kicked Both of Their Asses'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 3: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons look on during the game on November 3, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid owns the Detroit Pistons, and he's not afraid to let everyone know. 

After Embiid erupted for 39 points and 17 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 109-99 win over the Pistons on Saturday afternoon, the big man told reporters Andre Drummond and Zaza Pachulia couldn't contain him. 

"At the end of the day, I kicked both of their asses," he said, according to The Athletic's Derek Bodner

Those words came a week-and-a-half after Embiid blasted Drummond following a 33-point, 11-rebound effort in a 133-132 Pistons overtime win. 

"I think I own a lot of real estate in his head," he said at the time, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein"We lost, so I'm not supposed to talk trash, but he knows damn well that he can't guard me."

  1. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  2. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  3. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  4. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  5. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  6. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  7. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  8. Happy 30th to KD!

  9. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  10. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  11. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  12. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  13. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  14. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  15. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  16. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  17. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  18. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  19. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

Right Arrow Icon

On Saturday, Drummond couldn't. Plus, the Pistons big man was limited to eight points and nine boards as he battled foul trouble throughout the loss. Pachulia also struggled to make an impact against Embiid and logged nine points and five personal fouls in 16 minutes off the bench. 

The sides will meet again Friday, Dec. 7, in the Motor City.       

Related

    Pistons Dominated by Joel Embiid in 109-99 Loss to 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Pistons Dominated by Joel Embiid in 109-99 Loss to 76ers

    Vince Ellis
    via Detroit Free Press

    LeBron Turns Insult into Powerful Series

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    LeBron Turns Insult into Powerful Series

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards 'Not Contemplating' Firing Brooks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards 'Not Contemplating' Firing Brooks

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Dray's Best Shot at DPOY? Make Dubs D Elite

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dray's Best Shot at DPOY? Make Dubs D Elite

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report