Joel Embiid on Andre Drummond, Zaza Pachulia: 'I Kicked Both of Their Asses'

Joel Embiid owns the Detroit Pistons, and he's not afraid to let everyone know.

After Embiid erupted for 39 points and 17 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers' 109-99 win over the Pistons on Saturday afternoon, the big man told reporters Andre Drummond and Zaza Pachulia couldn't contain him.

"At the end of the day, I kicked both of their asses," he said, according to The Athletic's Derek Bodner.

Those words came a week-and-a-half after Embiid blasted Drummond following a 33-point, 11-rebound effort in a 133-132 Pistons overtime win.

"I think I own a lot of real estate in his head," he said at the time, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "We lost, so I'm not supposed to talk trash, but he knows damn well that he can't guard me."

On Saturday, Drummond couldn't. Plus, the Pistons big man was limited to eight points and nine boards as he battled foul trouble throughout the loss. Pachulia also struggled to make an impact against Embiid and logged nine points and five personal fouls in 16 minutes off the bench.

The sides will meet again Friday, Dec. 7, in the Motor City.