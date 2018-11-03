Bruce Irvin Reportedly Cut by Raiders Amid Jon Gruden's Roster Teardown

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders' deconstruction continued Saturday with Bruce Irvin reportedly being the latest player to go.

Per The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Raiders cut the defensive end.

It has seemed like a matter of when, not if, the Raiders would part ways with Irvin. Head coach Jon Gruden has been using the 31-year-old in a reduced role as the season has gone on.

Per Tafur, Irvin only played nine snaps in Oakland's 34-3 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Gruden told reporters (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair) Friday that Irvin wasn't playing much because of his limited skill set:

"Well, last night we weren't in our nickel defense very much. Remember we're a 4-3 team, we're not a 3-4. So in the base defense, sometimes he doesn't fit the role that we need done. No disrespect to Bruce. He's an edge rusher. We haven't had a lead. We haven't had the opposition behind in the chains a lot. So his role has been reduced. I know he's frustrated. I'm frustrated. We'll try to solve that as soon as possible. He's a good player. He's a good player."

The Raiders, whose 1-7 record is tied with the New York Giants for worst in the NFL, are tearing down their roster. They previously traded Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the season began and Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 22.

Those two trades did net Oakland three first-round draft picks, including two in 2019.

Irvin appeared in each of the Raiders' first eight games this season and led the team with three sacks.