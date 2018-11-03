Breeders' Cup 2018 Results: Tracking Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After an exciting opening day at the 2018 Breeders' Cup, the action continued Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

While nine races were on tap, everything was building up to the main event and arguably the sport's biggest race, the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Here is a rundown of how every race has played out thus far on Saturday, along with payout and prize-money information, courtesy of the Breeders' Cup's official website.

Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show) (Prize Money)

1 — 14 — Shamrock Rose ($53.80; $21.40; $11.20) ($550,000)

2 — 6 — Chalon (n/a; $14.60; $9.20) ($170,000)

3 — 12 — Anonymity (n/a; n/a; $15.60) ($90,000)

Shamrock Rose came all the way from last place to win the Filly & Mare Sprint on a photo finish.

As seen in the following video courtesy of the Breeders' Cup, Shamrock Rose barely nosed out Chalon and Anonymity for the win:

Shamrock Rose's win was a major boon for longshot betters, as she went off at 25-1 and paid $53.80 on a $2 win bet.

Even trainer Mark Casse knew Shamrock Rose faced an uphill battle, per the Breeders' Cup's official Twitter account: "I knew it was a tall task, but she's an exceptional filly."

Marley's Freedom entered the race as the odds-on favorite, but she had to settle for fourth after Irad Ortiz Jr. led Shamrock Rose to victory.

Turf Sprint ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show) (Prize Money)

1 — 9 — Stormy Liberal ($16.00; $6.40; $4.00) ($550,000)

2 — 11 — World of Trouble (n/a; $3.80; $3.00) ($170,000)

3 — 5 — Disco Partner (n/a; n/a; $3.40) ($90,000)

For the second consecutive year, Stormy Liberal won the $1 million Turf Sprint at the Breeders' Cup.

Stormy Liberal made a late break on the outside to chase down 2-1 favorite World of Trouble and win the race as a 7-1 shot:

With the victory, Stormy Liberal became the first horse to win the Turf Sprint in consecutive years since Mizdirection in 2012 and 2013.

Jeremy Balan of Blood Horse was among the many to marvel at Stormy Liberal's ability to grind out another win in a high-stakes race:

Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form also praised the Peter Miller-trained horse:

Unlike the opening race of the day, the Turf Sprint was largely chalk up front, as Disco Partner finished third with a morning line of 7-2, meaning each of the top three betting choices finished in the money.

Dirt Mile ($1 million purse)

Finish — Post — Horse (Win; Place; Show) (Prize Money)

1 — 1 — City of Light ($7.20; $4.20; $3.20) ($550,000)

2 — 6 — Seeking the Soul (n/a; $7.00; $4.60) ($170,000)

3 — 8 — Bravazo (n/a; n/a; $5.80) ($90,000)

City of Light turned in a dominant performance Saturday and was never tested in his Dirt Mile victory at the Breeders' Cup.

Guided by jockey Javier Castellano, City of Light took the early lead and bolted away from the rest of the field:

City of Light won as the No. 2 betting choice at 5-2, but trainer Michael McCarthy had little doubt that he was the horse to beat, per the Breeders' Cup's official Twitter account: "We loved the post, Javier rode a great race and it was no secret that we were going to run away from there. At the three-eighths, I knew it was over."

Catalina Cruiser was a heavy 4-5 favorite, but he fell behind early and never recovered en route to a sixth-place result.

Castellano is now a two-time winner in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, tying him with Rafael Bejarano for the most all-time by a jockey.

