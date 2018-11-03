EPL Results Week 11: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Alex Morton/Getty Images

Manchester United fought back to defeat Bournemouth 2-1 on the road, with Marcus Rashford scoring a late winner in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal and Liverpool could not be separated at the Emirates Stadium, with the English giants sharing a 1-1 draw.

There was an emotional victory for Leicester City as they beat Cardiff City 1-0 in south Wales, after a tragic week for the Foxes which saw the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

West Ham United pleased their home fans, running out 4-2 winners against Burnley in the capital.

A rare victory for Newcastle United was greeted with joy at St James' Park, with the Magpies winning 1-0 against Watford.

Everton had an easy day at the office, claiming a 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Tottenham Hotspur visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the late-evening match.

Here's Saturday's latest results and top scorers:

Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City

Everton 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-0 Watford

West Ham United 4-2 Burnley

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

Wolves vs. Spurs

Premier League Table (Games Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool 11, 16, 27

2. Manchester City: 10, 24, 26

3. Chelsea: 10, +17, 24

4. Arsenal: 11, 11, 23

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 10, 8, 21

6. Bournemouth: 11, 6, 20

7. Manchester United: 11, 1, 20

8. Watford: 11, 3, 19

9. Everton: 11, 4, 18

10. Leicester 11, 1, 16

11. Wolves: 10, 0, 15

12. Brighton: 10, -4, 14

13. West Ham: 11, -4, 11

14. Crystal Palace: 9, -6, 7

15. Burnley: 11, -13, 8

16. Southampton: 10, -8, 7

17. Newcastle: 11, -7, 6

18. Cardiff City: 11, -15, 5

19. Fulham: 10, -17, 5

20. Huddersfield: 10, -17, 3

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the league's official website)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

Richarlison, Everton: 6

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 6

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 6

Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 6

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 5

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 5

Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 5

Marko Arnautovic, West Ham: 5

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal, 5

Saturday Recap

A poor first half did not stop Manchester United taking the points on the south coast, with coach Jose Mourinho elated as Rashford smashed home the winner.

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth an 11th-minute lead after United's defence fell asleep, and the visitors were off the pace as the Cherries played with pace and style.

Anthony Martial continued his goalscoring form, grabbing an equaliser after 35 minutes after excellent work by Alexis Sanchez, and Mourinho's side were a different team after the restart.

United turned the screw as the game progressed, and Rashford, Sanchez and Martial linked well in the absence of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The Red Devils claimed the points at the death. Rashford met a delicious Paul Pogba cross, and the England international lashed home from close range to deflate the hosts in the second minute of stoppage time.

Mourinho complained about his team's performance level in the first half and declared Bournemouth should have run away with the contest.

Per Mark Mitchener of BBC Sport, Mourinho said: "The score should have been like 6-2. We were defensively awful. As a team, we didn't press or do any of the work we did in the week. People watching this game will not believe how hard we worked this week."

Rashford celebrated his strike on Twitter:

Liverpool believed they had done enough to beat Arsenal in the capital, but the hosts earned a deserved point late in the day.

James Milner's strike on the hour mark gave the Reds the lead, and Arsenal responded as they hunted an equaliser.

France international Lacazette sent the Gunners supporters wild with eight minutes remaining, finishing his fifth of the league season in style in a compelling encounter.

Squawka Football highlighted the match statistics, with the hosts dominating possession:

Demarai Gray scored the only goal of the game at Cardiff, with Leicester claiming three points after the tragic helicopter crash that killed chairman Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium.

There was a huge emotional outpouring when Gray netted after 55 minutes, with Foxes fans paying their respects to their beloved chairman.

West Ham scored four at home, skipping past Burnley with ease as Felipe Anderson grabbed a brace.

Marko Arnautovic found his fifth of the season in the Premier League with the opener after 10 minutes.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Anderson's second-half double took the match away from the visitors. Burnley striker Chris Woods' 77th-minute header caused late worries to make it 2-2, but Chicharito netted the killer blow during stoppage time.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Two goals by Richarlison helped Everton to a 3-1 over Brighton. Lewis Dunk equalised after 33 minutes for the Seagulls, but Seamus Coleman's strike shortly after half-time was the winning effort.

Newcastle finally had something to celebrate, with Ayoze Perez hitting the back of the net to earn the hosts a 1-0 win against Watford.