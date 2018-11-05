Champions League 2018: Matchday 4 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United will travel to Juventus on Wednesday looking to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered in their last UEFA Champions League outing.

Likewise, Atletico Madrid will hope to fare better when they host Borussia Dortmund, whom they lost 4-0 to last time out.

Barcelona take on Inter Milan in Italy, while Red Star Belgrade welcome Liverpool to Serbia.

Elsewhere, Napoli go head-to-head with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City play Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here's the full fixture list, complete with TV information and odds:

Tuesday's Fixtures and TV Schedule

Monaco vs. Club Brugge, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)



Red Star Belgrade vs. Liverpool, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)



Tottenham Hotspur vs. PSV, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Napoli vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Porto vs. Lokomotiv Moscow, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Schalke vs. Galatasaray, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Desportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Wednesday's Fixtures and TV Schedule

Valencia vs. Young Boys, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

CSKA Moscow vs. Roma, 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)/TNT (U.S.)



Benfica vs. Ajax, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)



Lyon vs. Hoffenheim, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3 (UK), Univision Deportes en Vivo/Galavision (U.S.)

Bayern Munich vs. AEK Athens, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport Extra (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Real Madrid, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport ESPN (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

Juventus vs. Manchester United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)/Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

UEFA Champions League live-stream coverage is available via B/R Live in 2018-19. Viewers in the United Kingdom can also watch via the BT Sport app, while Watch TNT, fuboTV and Univision Deportes provide coverage in the United States.

Match Odds, Predictions

Monaco (11-10), Draw (13-5), Club Brugge (9-4). Prediction: 2-0



Red Star Belgrade (12-1), Draw (11-2), Liverpool (1-5). Prediction: 1-3

Atletico Madrid (39-50), Draw (13-5), Borussia Dortmund (7-2). Prediction: 1-1



Tottenham Hotspur (37-100), Draw (17-4), PSV (6-1). Prediction: 2-0



Inter Milan (11-4), Draw (13-5), Barcelona (19-20). Prediction: 2-2



Napoli (19-10), Draw (14-5), Paris Saint-Germain (6-5). Prediction: 1-3



Porto (9-25), Draw (4-1), Lokomotiv Moscow (7-1). Prediction: 2-1



Schalke (11-20), Draw (3-1), Galatasaray (5-1). Prediction: 1-1



Valencia (47-100), Draw (15-4), Young Boys (5-1). Prediction: 1-0

CSKA Moscow (14-5), Draw (5-2), Roma (19-20). Prediction: 0-3



Benfica (69-50), Draw (9-4), Ajax (2-1). Prediction: 2-2



Lyon (19-20), Draw (5-2), Hoffenheim (14-5). Prediction: 3-1



Manchester City (13-100), Draw (8-1), Shakhtar Donetsk (16-1). Prediction: 4-1



Bayern Munich (3-5), Draw (11-1), AEK Athens (28-1). Prediction: 3-0



Viktoria Plzen (10-1), Draw (11-2), Real Madrid (11-50). Prediction: 0-1



Juventus (3-5), Draw (14-5), Manchester United (19-4). Prediction: 2-0



Juventus vs. Manchester United

Though there was only one goal between the two sides in their last encounter, there was a gulf in class between them on the pitch as Juve dominated the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Sports writer Paolo Bandini could scarcely the way the Italian side imposed themselves on the game:

Worryingly for United, the Bianconeri aren't the only side to do that to them in recent weeks.

On Saturday, the Red Devils were fortunate to come out of an abject first half against Bournemouth with the score level after the Cherries pressed and harassed them to great effect in the early stages.

Though they eventually came back to win late on, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was not impressed with their early showing:

If United are similarly passive in Turin, Juve have the firepower and the quality to capitalise—the Red Devils must take the game to their hosts from the outset or they may be humiliated once again.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Inter will have been disappointed that they failed to trouble Barcelona at the Camp Nou given the Blaugrana were without Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants eased to a 2-0 win, and they might have Messi in their ranks this time around after he returned to training last week following a spell out with a broken arm.

However, there's plenty of cause for Inter to be confident heading into Tuesday's match at the San Siro.

Since losing to Barca, Inter have recorded impressive 3-0 and 5-0 wins over Lazio and Genoa, respectively, the latter despite resting the likes of Mauro Icardi for the match.

While that speaks to their firepower, back-to-back clean sheets have been typical of their superb defence:

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi is eagerly anticipating the match with Barca:

Barca have been a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League this season, putting four past PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur before their win over Inter, and they'll be even stronger if Messi is available.

Beating them will be difficult, but if Inter can play as they have in recent matches, they have an excellent chance of getting something from the match on home soil.