Report: European Super League Planned for 2021, Arsenal to Opt Out

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly do not wish to break away from the Premier League to form a European Super League, despite being mooted as a potential founder of one in 2021.

In a report published by German outlet Der Spiegel based on Football Leaks documents, the Gunners are said to have attended a meeting alongside Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea back in 2016 to discuss the possibility of a Super League.

However, per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, sources at Arsenal said "they consider it important to be involved in conversations about the future direction of the game, both domestically and in Europe," but they are committed to the Premier League and are "unaware" of a proposed Super League launching in 2021.

Per Der Spiegel, it's said the Gunners and the other four English clubs are set to sign a document this month alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to become the "founders" of the Super League, making them immune to relegation from it.

The 11 clubs would be joined by five "initial guests" to take the number of teams in the league to 16, per sports lawyer Dan Chapman:

Opting out of such a venture would potentially mean missing out on lucrative revenues.

However, if the clubs involved were to leave behind their domestic associations, Arsenal could benefit from the power vacuum left in their wake, as the majority of their biggest rivals for the Premier League title would no longer be present.

There are a number of other reasons clubs might prefer not to be a part of such a project, as noted by The Times' Henry Winter and BBC Sport's John Bennett:

There's much that is yet to be worked out, and the Super League may not come to fruition at all.

If a breakaway does take place, Arsenal will have a big decision to make as to whether they'll be a part of it.