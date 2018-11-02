Malcom Reportedly Regrets Barcelona Transfer, Wants to Join Roma

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Malcom reportedly already has regrets about joining the club in the summer and is keen on moving to Roma, whom he came close to signing with ahead of the campaign.

The Serie A side announced they had reached an agreement with Bordeaux for the Brazilian in the previous window, only for Barcelona to swoop in and secure a deal at the last minute.

Given his lack of action so far at the Camp Nou, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sport), Malcom laments moving to the La Liga club and has made it clear he would be open to joining Roma if the opportunity were to arise.

According to Sport, a move to Roma would be tough to broker, as the 21-year-old's decision to pull out of a switch to the Italian capital last minute has prompted some tension between the two clubs.

Barcelona are also said to be against a sale of the player so soon after joining, but it's suggested that Malcom may move elsewhere on loan.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele all fighting for a spot in the attack at Barca, it was never going to be easy for Malcom to force his way into the team on a consistent basis. But he would've anticipated more minutes than the 25 he has amassed in La Liga.

On Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, he won't be adding to that as he was left out of the matchday squad entirely:

Manager Ernesto Valverde commented on his omission from the travelling party:

Malcom did make his first start for the club in midweek, as he featured for 80 minutes in the 1-0 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa.

Despite the incessant speculation surrounding his future, the Brazilian posted on Instagram that he was ready to "keep fighting" for a spot in the side and said his family have settled in the area already, per Guy Atkinson of Goal.

What will be frustrating for Malcom at this stage is the fact that the 2017-18 season was a breakout one for him, as he was one of the most exciting young players in Ligue 1. He dazzled on the right flank for Bordeaux, beating opposition defenders with skill and speed while also showcasing tremendous potency from distance.

He became renowned for producing special moments during his stint at Bordeaux:

While Barcelona are top of the table and playing well, Malcom has not yet been given a chance to showcase his ability. He'll be hoping things change dramatically before the January transfer window.

If they don't and a team of Roma's calibre does come in, it'll leave the Brazilian with a big decision to make. After all, he has the ability to go elsewhere, get regular games and have a positive impact on a winning team.