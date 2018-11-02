Ronaldinho's Passport Reportedly Seized over Unpaid Debts in Brazil

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brazilian authorities have reportedly seized the passport of former Barcelona star Ronaldinho, who has an outstanding debt of 8.5 million Brazilian reals (€2.02 million) with the state.

According to ESPN Brazil (h/t Calciomercato) the court in Rio Grande do Sul seized both his passport and that of his brother. The issue has to do with a fishing platform built on the banks of Guaiaba River.

