Zion Williamson Nicknamed 'Zanos' by Duke Teammates After 'Thanos'

Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Zion Williamson has received the nickname "Zanos" from his teammates in reference to Marvel Comics' villain Thanos.

Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com provided word of the unique moniker Friday and noted it's one of several nicknames the 6'7", 285-pound rising star has earned during his meteoric rise in recent years.

Jeff Horton, the County Council chairman in the forward's native Spartanburg, South Carolina, came up with a different name after watching him deal with all the hype.

"I call him The Truth," Horton told Medcalf. "He was extremely cordial and took time to sign all autographs for his many fans, and Zion packed all gyms when he played."

Williamson is part of a star-studded Blue Devils' recruiting class that's also highlighted by R.J. Barrett, the potential top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and Cameron Reddish.

He's different, however, not only from those two highly regarded prospects, but also pretty much any player in the country. He's showcased a combination of size, power, athleticism, explosiveness and jumping ability that will make him must-see TV for the 2018-19 college basketball season.

"Zanos" and Co. kick off the regular season Tuesday with the Champions Classic against the fellow national contender Kentucky Wildcats.

It's a spotlight matchup that could come straight out of a Marvel comic book, with Williamson and his Thanos-like superhuman strength playing the lead role.