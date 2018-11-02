Jim Boylan Sues Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman for Age Discrimination

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the team for age discrimination.

According to WKYC's Ben Axelrod, the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was officially filed on Thursday in Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland parted ways with Boylan following the 2017-18 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.