Jim Boylan Sues Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman for Age Discrimination

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 19: Jim Boylan of the Cleveland Cavaliers practices during an all-access event on March 19, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by David Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
Former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jim Boylan is suing the team for age discrimination.

According to WKYC's Ben Axelrod, the Cavaliers, owner Dan Gilbert and general manager Koby Altman are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. 

The lawsuit was officially filed on Thursday in Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland parted ways with Boylan following the 2017-18 season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

