Stephanie Roche and the Puskas Award-Nominated Goal That Changed Her Life

Five years ago, three touches of a ball changed Stephanie Roche's life forever. 

Roche's amazing goal, scored in Ireland's Women's National League, was seen by just 95 people live, but by millions online. 

A Puskas Award nomination followed, and Stephanie was soon rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alessandro Del Piero. 

This is the story of that goal, and how it led to one woman going on an amazing football adventure that continues to this day. 

