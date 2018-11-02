Stephanie Roche and the Puskas Award-Nominated Goal That Changed Her Life

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟 The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat' Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Right Arrow Icon

Five years ago, three touches of a ball changed Stephanie Roche's life forever.

Roche's amazing goal, scored in Ireland's Women's National League, was seen by just 95 people live, but by millions online.

A Puskas Award nomination followed, and Stephanie was soon rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi, James Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alessandro Del Piero.

This is the story of that goal, and how it led to one woman going on an amazing football adventure that continues to this day.