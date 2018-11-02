Report: Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Out for 4-6 Weeks, Will Miss Manchester Derby

Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly be out for between four and six weeks after he suffered a knee injury in Manchester City's 2-0 win over Fulham on Thursday.

According to the Telegraph's James Ducker, the Belgian limped out of the Carabao Cup win, and tests conducted by City's medical staff revealed he could miss between six and 10 matches for the Sky Blues.

City host Manchester United on November 11 after home matches against Southampton and Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday and Wednesday.

                                          

