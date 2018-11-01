Raheem Mostert Arm Injury Suffered vs. Raiders Diagnosed as Break

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2018

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) walks off the field with trainers during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken arm in Thursday's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders at Levi's Stadium, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters.

Mostert, 26, went down on an gruesome play in the third quarter that saw his arm bend in the wrong direction. Multiple players took a knee while Mostert was being tended to by trainers, who put his arm in a brace as he was taken off the field.

Mostert rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on seven carries before he exited. He had carved a nice role in recent weeks as a change-of-pace back, rushing for 50-plus yards in three of the last four games.

Mostert's season is likely over, Shanahan said

The 49ers have been overwhelmed by injuries. Their original starter at running back, Jerick McKinnon, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason. Fill-in starter Matt Breida has dealt with an ankle injury, and the team lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season to a torn ACL in Week 3.

Every time something positive happens for this team, another injury cancels it out. Mostert is the latest example. 

