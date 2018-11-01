Paul George Says He's Been Playing Through 'Dead Foot' Nerve Issue

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George revealed after Thursday's win over the Charlotte Hornets that he has been limited by a foot injury all season.

He told reporters he is dealing with peroneal nerve palsy that he suffered in the preseason, via Erik Horne of the Oklahoman:

George referred to it as a "dead foot," although he noted that it's not something major.

The 28-year-old also explained that the broken leg he suffered in 2014 gave him more perspective on injuries.

"I've had one of the worst injuries possible, so nothing else is going to sideline me," he added.

While the Thunder escaped with a 111-107 win Thursday, George had his worst individual game of the season. The five-time All-Star finished with just 11 points on 4-of-20 shooting, including 0-of-10 from three-point range.

He was able to help out on the defensive end, compiling four steals and three blocks.

The injury didn't seem to affect him in other games, as he entered the night averaging 25.5 points in six appearances this season, scoring at least 20 points every time out.

Oklahoma City will hope the foot issue won't cause much of a negative impact going forward.