Nick Mullens, Pierre Garcon, Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Outlook After Week 9

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Down to their third-string quarterback, the San Francisco 49ers offense had little trouble moving the ball and finding the end zone against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night.

As a result, many fantasy football owners found themselves wondering what to make of the Week 9 tilt.

Nick Mullens

After C.J. Beathard suffered a wrist injury against the Arizona Cardinals, it was unclear who would be under center for the Battle of the Bay.

In a game-day decision, second-year quarterback Nick Mullens got the nod as Beathard struggled to grip the football. And while many had to use Google to find out who Mullens was, he quickly introduced himself.

Mullens led San Francisco on a six-play, 75-yard opening drive for a touchdown, and the 49ers never looked back. They controlled the game, leading 31-3 after three quarters.

Meanwhile, the undrafted passer out of Southern Miss was the star. With less than three minutes gone in the third quarter, Mullens was 15-of-20 for 260 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He led the team on scoring drives in four of its first five possessions.

Not bad for someone making his first career NFL start.

But it's important to keep things in perspective. The Raiders entered Thursday night's game 1-6, with their only win coming in overtime at home against the Cleveland Browns. The Oakland defense ranks 26th in yards (407.4 yards per game allowed), 31st in points (31.1) and last in sacks (seven).

In other words, that's not a bad opponent to debut against.

It's not clear who will be under center against the New York Giants come Nov. 12. Beathard was healthy enough on Thursday to serve as the backup. However, perhaps head coach Kyle Shanahan will ride the hot hand and stick with Mullens.

Regardless, fantasy owners should wait until Mullens has more of a track record before putting their team in his hands as the playoffs near.

Pierre Garcon

Coming back from a neck injury that limited him to eight games a season ago, Pierre Garcon has gotten off to a slow start in 2018.

The 32-year-old had just 21 catches for 230 yards through the first eight weeks, and he had failed to find the end zone before Thursday night. That quickly changed in Week 9.

Mullens and Garcon hooked up for a 24-yard touchdown to cap off the Niners' opening drive:

With that, the 11-year veteran was well on his way to his best performance of the season. And as a result, he grabbed the attention of fantasy owners.

Like Mullens, though, fantasy owners need to proceed with caution with Garcon. For those in deep leagues, Garcon could merit a start now that he has three-plus catches in four of the past five games. But for those with options, he is still a risky play.

Garcon averaged 8.3 targets from Week 4 to 6, a large spike from the 4.6 per game he averaged through the first three weeks of the season. However, he entered Week 9 as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries and had just one catch for five yards in his last game.

Garcon showed against Oakland that he is healthy enough to make a fantasy impact, but given it came against a struggling Raiders defense, fantasy owners would be wise to play a matchup game with Garcon for now if they have other options.

Kendrick Bourne

Coming off his most productive game of the season, second-year wideout Kendrick Bourne was looking to prove he was a reliable option for the 49ers and fantasy owners.

Well, Thursday night provided mixed results.

The good news for fantasy owners is Bourne found the end zone:

The bad news? That was his only catch of the first three quarters.

That score gave him three touchdowns on just 18 receptions this season and snapped a four-game touchdown drought. It also came on the heels of a season-high 10 targets, seven receptions and 71 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Bourne may be scoring on 16.7 percent of his catches this season, but he is also averaging just 3.6 targets per game. The 6'1", 203-pound receiver had no more than one catch in five of eight games entering Thursday's action.

Unless he's the go-to red-zone target, those are tough numbers for fantasy owners to swallow. More importantly, that means Bourne can't be more than a reserve on fantasy teams.