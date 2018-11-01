Rodney Anderson Declares for 2019 NFL Draft After Season-Ending Leg Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 01: Running back Rodney Anderson #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes the field for the first time against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Owls 63-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
Brett Deering/Getty Images

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is getting an early start on his preparations for the 2019 NFL draft. 

The junior star, whose season came to a premature end due to a knee injury suffered on Sept. 8 against UCLA, announced Thursday on Twitter that he's turning pro:

Anderson has been susceptible to injuries throughout his college career. He played just two games as a freshman in 2015 due to a broken leg and missed all of 2016 due to a fractured vertebra in his neck. 

B/R's Matt Miller had Anderson as the fifth-ranked draft-eligible running back in May, before he injured his knee. 

After starting last season as part of a committee in the backfield, Anderson emerged as the No. 1 running back thanks to a 147-yard performance in a 42-35 win over Kansas State on Oct. 21. He led the Sooners with 1,161 rushing yards, including 201 on 26 carries against Georgia in the Rose Bowl. 

Anderson appeared to carry that momentum over to 2018 with 100 yards on five carries in the season opener against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 1. 

