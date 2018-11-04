UFC 231 Preview: What Are the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Toronto?

1 of 4

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

At face value, the UFC 231 main event between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega is about as good as MMA gets.

Holloway is one of the most dominant champions in the UFC today. While his reign has technically been a short one, beginning in 2017 with his TKO win over Jose Aldo, his 12-fight winning streak since 2014 has seen him almost completely clean out the featherweight division. Contenders and champions alike have been felled with such ease that it's hard to give almost anybody a chance against the Hawaiian.

The sole exception to that is Ortega. Like Holloway, Ortega has slowly but surely carved his way through the featherweight division, dispatching some of its top stars along the way. He's one of the most intriguing up-and-coming talents the UFC has hosted in recent years and in most situations would be looked at as the clear favorite to win.

This collision of seemingly unstoppable competitors is the kind of thing most combat sports fans salivate over. Unfortunately, there's a fly in that soup in the form of Holloway's worrisome health.

After a roaring 2017, Holloway's 2018 has been a quiet one due to back-to-back-to-back withdrawals from fights.

In February, Holloway was forced out of a UFC 222 bout with Frankie Edgar due to a leg injury. A quick turnaround at UFC 223 in April was scuttled when he was yanked off the card by doctors due to a harsh weight cut. Worst of all, he was pulled from a scheduled UFC 226 bout with Ortega in July due to concussion-like symptoms (which were on full display in the lead-up to the fight).

Those repeated, increasingly severe issues had many hoping for a lengthy layoff for the champion so he could sort out any health problems he might have. Instead, he is once again rushing back into the cage.

If all goes according to plan and Holloway comes into this fight in peak condition, it has the potential to be something extraordinary but that is a very big "if."