B/R's Best Reads of the Week of November 3

Xander Bogaerts' World Series Made Sweeter by a Long-Awaited Father-Son Reunion

Xander Bogaerts hadn't seen his father in 23 years—until he flew his father 7,000 miles to the World Series.

Lewd, Vulgar UFC Knockout Artist Derrick Lewis Couldn't Care Less What You Think

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who went viral for saying "my balls was hot," fights Daniel Cormier for the title on Saturday—and his coach is guaranteeing a KO.

Luka Doncic Has the Goods to Crush the NBA's Euro Bias Once and for All

NBA's European bias may have kept Luka Doncic from going first on draft night. Dallas' rook could become the star to break that stigma.