Stanford Cardinal vs. Washington Huskies Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Stanford holds the upper hand in the recent rivalry with Washington, winning eight of the last 10 meetings straight up and going 6-4 against the spread. In what probably amounts to an elimination game in the Pac-12 North the Cardinal battle the Huskies on Saturday night in Seattle.

College football point spread: The Huskies opened as 9.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.6-21.2 Huskies (College football picks on every game)

Why the Stanford Cardinal can cover the spread

Stanford is trying to bounce back this week after taking a tough 41-38 loss at home to a hot Washington State outfit last week. The Cardinal drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and led 28-14 in the second quarter but later fell down 38-31. Stanford then tied the score on a touchdown with a minute and a half to go, but the defense gave up a big Cougars gain on a third down, which set Washington State up for a game-winning field goal with 19 seconds left.

On the night the Cardinal produced 443 yards of total offense, as quarterback KJ Costello connected on 34 of 43 throws for 323 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception. Stanford also held a 27-24 edge in first downs. But the Cardinal committed the only turnover of the game, which led to one Washington State touchdown, and came up short on a key fourth-and-three in the fourth quarter, which led to another WSU touchdown.

At 3-2 in conference play Stanford probably needs to win out and get help from elsewhere to make a return trip to the Pac-12 championship game.

Why the Washington Huskies can cover the spread

Washington is also looking to bounce back this week after losing a tough 12-10 decision at Cal last week. The Huskies drove their opening possession of the game 64 yards to a touchdown, but trailed 12-7 late. Washington then got within a field goal with five minutes to go but couldn't get the ball back.

On the evening the Huskies only came up with 250 yards of total offense but only allowed 242. Unfortunately they lost the turnover battle 2-0, resulting in a minus-7 point differential. In fact, the Bears' only touchdown came on a pick-six in the third quarter.

Still, Washington has out-gained and out-rushed every opponent this season except Auburn. At 4-2 in conference play the Huskies trail first-place Washington State by just a half-game in the Pac-12 North.

Smart betting pick

Both teams' star running backs are questionable for this game with injuries, so bettors might want more updated information before getting down on this game. Ultimately, the Washington defense should prove to be the deciding factor, but for a game that could turn ugly the smart money probably takes the points with the Cardinal.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in three of Stanford's last four games on the road vs Washington.

The total has gone under in eight of Washington's last nine games.

Stanford is 62-17 SU in its last 79 games vs its conference.

