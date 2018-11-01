JR Smith Says He Wants Cavaliers to Trade Him Amid Lack of Playing Time

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith said Thursday he's hoping for a trade because of his limited involvement during the early stages of the 2018-19 NBA season.

Jordan Heck of Sporting News provided comments from Smith about the situation:

"To feel like you're going to play one day, and then you just don't play. ... To not even look me in my face and tell me. That's disrespectful," he added.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Cavs general manager Koby Altman gave Smith the option to take a leave of absence from the organization since he'll likely remain "glued to the bench," but he declined in order to continue his leadership role.

The 33-year-old New Jersey native appeared in four of the team's first seven games, and it looks as if his opportunities to see the floor will further diminish after the Cavaliers fired head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday.

Smith played a small role when called upon, averaging 2.5 points while shooting 23.1 percent from the floor in 12 minutes per game.

Finding a trade partner could be difficult because of his contract, though. He carries a $14.7 million hit under the salary cap for this season with an $18.6 million dead-cap figure, per Spotrac.

That's a high price to pay for a volume scorer who provides little in the other statistical categories and ranks among the league's worst defenders. He rated 78th among 89 qualified shooting guards in Defensive Real Plus-Minus last season, per ESPN.com.

A source told Fedor trading Smith would be "easier said than done."

At his best, Smith can provide a spark off the bench with his three-point shooting—he's a career 37.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. That's far from a rare asset in the modern game, however, and most alternatives come at cheaper prices.

That means Smith and the Cavs may be stuck together for the rest of the season despite the guard's wishes to find a team where he'd be more involved.