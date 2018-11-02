Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Santiago Solari will take charge of Real Madrid in La Liga for the first time on Saturday when Los Blancos welcome high-flying Real Valladolid to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following on from Sunday's humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in the Clasico, Julen Lopetegui was axed as manager, with Solari stepping in on a temporary basis. He took charge of his first fixture on Wednesday as Madrid won 4-0 away at Melilla in the Copa del Rey.

This encounter is set to be a much tougher affair, though, as Valladolid have shocked plenty this season and sit in sixth in the La Liga table heading into the weekend's action.

It's a huge occasion for Solari, and he'll hope to make a strong early impression as Madrid boss.

Here are the latest odds for the contest, the broadcast details for the fixture and a preview of what's to come in the capital on Saturday.

Odds

Real Madrid win (11/100)

Draw (8/1)

Real Valladolid win (25/1)

Figures courtesy of OddsShark

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT), 11:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Solari Looks for Strong Start with Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Although it was anticipated that Lopetegui would be losing his job as Real Madrid manager following the Clasico on Sunday, few anticipated the final chapter of his tenure would be quite as humiliating.

Barcelona were the dominant force for long spells of their 5-1 win, as Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho tore into their opponents. Madrid's team, full of winners and players renowned for their big-game mentality, simply crumbled in the latter stages.

There was no coming back for Lopetegui after that, and as noted by Rafael Hernandez of Barcelona fansite Grup 14, his spell in charge will be remembered as a disastrous one:

It means there's a big job to do for Solari, and while there are a number of names who continue to be linked with the role, he'll be hoping to make an impression while he can.

It is a tremendous opportunity for the former Real Madrid player. Solari has spent two seasons with Real Madrid Castilla, so he has experience as a coach, albeit at a lesser level.

Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC has been impressed by the manner in which he has conducted himself in the position so far:

Solari will be hoping for some senior players to step up and help the team pull out of this crisis; they sit in ninth heading into the La Liga weekend, seven points back on leaders Barcelona.

After strong starts to the season, both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have lost their spark in the final third. Additionally, the balance in midfield has been off, and Sergio Ramos is struggling to lead by example in defence.

If there are issues present again on Saturday, then Valladolid have shown they are capable of capitalising.

The Spanish Football Podcast summed up how good they've been this term ahead of their meeting with Espanyol last Friday:

Valladolid's issue early in the campaign has been goalscoring, with just nine netted in La Liga so far this season. They will need to be much more clinical to get something out of this one.

Given what went on in their last La Liga match and the fact there will be a new coach in the dugout on Saturday, there's potential for this to be a nervy afternoon for the Madridistas. Still, they have enough quality to eventually grind down their durable opponents.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid