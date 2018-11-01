Thomas Tuchel Says Gianluigi Buffon Will Start Lille and Napoli Matches for PSG

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 07: Thomas Tuchel head coach of Paris Saint-Germain and the goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon at Parc des Princes on October 7, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Frederic Stevens/Getty Images)
Frederic Stevens/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said Gianluigi Buffon will return to the team on Friday for their Ligue 1 meeting with Lille. 

The 40-year-old goalkeeper hasn't started a game for PSG since they hammered Lyon 5-0 on October 10, with Alphonse Areola nailing down the spot between the sticks.

Per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, Tuchel has said Buffon will get his chance on Friday and then in the key clash against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday:

Buffon arrived at PSG in the summer after a 17-year stint with Juventus. Despite his advancing years, he still carries a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

