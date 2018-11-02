Rayo Vallecano vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano will have the unenviable honour of hosting Barcelona on Saturday, with La Liga's leaders riding high on a seven-match unbeaten streak as they travel to face out-of-form opposition.

Barca sit one point ahead of second-placed Alaves in the standings and need to win on Saturday if they're to guarantee they don't fall from the summit.

Ernesto Valverde's side were 5-1 victors over Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday and began their Copa del Rey title defence on Wednesday, when a Clement Lenglet header gave them a narrow 1-0 win at Cultural Leonesa.

The Blaugrana have been boosted by the news that Lionel Messi has returned to training earlier than expected after he fractured his arm in October, though it's doubtful as to whether he'll be risked in Week 11.

Rayo sealed their only victory of the league campaign so far at Huesca in September, and the odds of them snapping the eight-match winless run they've accumulated since then seem slim.

Date: Saturday, November 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid

Live Stream: Eleven Sports, fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds

Rayo Vallecano: 12-1

Draw: 21-4

Barcelona: 1-5

Via OddsShark.

Preview

Fifteen points separate table-toppers Barca from Saturday's 19th-place hosts as the Blaugrana travel to Madrid, where Rayo have taken two from a possible 15 points at home this season.

It's not the kind of record Rayo would want with Barcelona on the way—even more so when five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who has seven goals to his name this season, is on the verge of recovery:

Rayo manager Michel will know his side's odds are better off when Messi isn't featuring, and Barca have either drawn or won every game in which he's scored this term (three wins, two draws).

Messi's comeback is even more remarkable when considering the initial estimates that were given for his absence, per broadcaster Deji Faremi:

Right-back Nelson Semedo was the only starting regular who began Wednesday's win over Cultural. Ousmane Dembele, Malcom and Arturo Vidal were all in the XI, while Arthur Melo and Lenglet appeared off the bench.

It means that despite the midweek matchup, we should see the defending league champions rested in time for Saturday evening.

That Week 3 win over Huesca was also Rayo's only clean sheet in 11 matches this season, though they do keep a consistent scoring record and have only failed to net in two matches this term.

Keeping the match close appears Rayo's only route to a shock result, and yet holding Barcelona back in their current form seems a tall order.

Barcelona have failed to win in their last two matches on the road, but Rayo have conceded 14 goals at home this season, which is at least three more than any other team.

Rayo will be keen to avoid a repeat of the last time these two sides met in March 2016, when the Madrid outfit finished with nine men and on the receiving end of a 5-1 hammering.