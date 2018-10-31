WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from October 31

1 of 5

Mercedes Martinez, fresh off another impressive performance in the Mae Young Classic, squared off with the always unpredictable Nikki Cross in this week's opening contest.

Martinez drew the first big blow of the match, yanking Cross off the top rope and to the mat below. Martinez applied a guillotine, but Cross fought out and back, taking her down with a flurry of clotheslines. A corner splash, a running bulldog and a high cross-body block followed, but she was unable to keep the double-tough Martinez down.

Martinez answered, delivering a backdrop driver for a near-fall of her own. The fisherman buster failed to keep her down, too.

Cross fought back and eventually put Martinez away for the hard-fought victory, a bloodied nose evidence of such.

After the match, Candice LeRae hit the ring and confronted Cross. She said she was toying with people's lives during the Johnny Gargano-Aleister Black ordeal. Cross laughed and went to walk away until Black appeared. When Cross escaped out the other side of the ring, Black asked LeRae where Gargano was.

Unhappy with the answer that he was not there, Black left the ring and headed to the back.

Result

Cross defeated Martinez

Grade

A

Analysis

The match itself was a hard-hitting one that showcased Martinez properly while giving Cross a win. It was also the backdrop for the angle that occurred after it.

LeRae interjecting herself in the story, and Black demanding answers, will make for intriguing storytelling. It's fitting, really, because the Gargano story arch has been nothing short of thought-provoking from the get-go. He is the best-written wrestler on the entire WWE roster for the last two years, and this latest development should be no different.

How Cross continues to factor in is something that bears watching.