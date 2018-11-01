LeBron James Outshines Struggling Luka Doncic as Lakers Beat Mavericks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Dallas Mavericks, 114-113, at the Staples Center on Wednesday night.

James led the way for L.A. with 29 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals, with Kyle Kuzma (18 points and eight rebounds) and Brandon Ingram (17 points) also contributing to the victory.

No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic put up 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a losing effort.



Kyle Kuzma More Ready to Be LeBron's Sidekick Than Brandon Ingram

When James signed with Los Angeles this summer, everyone had one question: Who would emerge as his primary sidekick?

During James' run of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances, he had at least one teammate play at an All-Star-caliber level. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh did so in Miami, and then Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love followed suit in Cleveland.

While the Lakers have plenty of young talent on their roster, it wasn't clear who would become the No. 2 option.

Thus far, it's been Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma started the season on the bench for the new-look Lakers and averaged 13 points in those two contests. Once he moved into the starting lineup in the third game of the season, the second-year forward began to take off. Not only did he drop 37 in his first start of the season, but he has averaged 21.3 in six starts in 2018-19.

That has given James a productive sidekick to help carry the load.

Former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram, on the other hand, will have to continue to find his role. He has gotten off to a solid start this season, averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, but he hasn't quite been on Kuzma's level this far. His four-game suspension for his role in a brawl with Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul didn't help his cause.

That's another reason why Kuzma is in a better position than Ingram to play second fiddle to James. Kuzma has missed only five games in his first year-plus in the league, while Ingram has missed 30 games since the Lakers drafted him second overall in 2016.

On Wednesday night, Kuzma led the way with 11 first-quarter points and did not miss a shot in the first half. Ingram was 3-of-8 from the floor during that time.

For the Lakers to snap a five-year playoff drought, the likes of Kuzma, Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart need to take some pressure off James. Early on, Kuzma appears to be up to the task, which is a promising sign for Luke Walton and Co.

What's Next

The Mavericks (2-6) will return to Dallas to host the New York Knicks on Friday night, while the Lakers (3-5) will hit the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.