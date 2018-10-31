Copa del Rey 2018: Results, Reaction from Wednesday's Round of 32, Leg 1 Games

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Real Madrid were in cruise control in the first leg of the round of 32 as they defeated Melilla 4-0 away in the Copa del Rey, with new interim manager Santiago Solari coaching his side in his first match in charge on Wednesday.

Barcelona left it until injury time at the end of the first leg to claim a slim 1-0 advantage over Cultural Leonesa on the road.

There were away victories for Getafe and Real Valladolid, both earning 2-1 wins against Cordoba and Mallorca, respectively.

Alaves and Girona couldn't be separated in their clash, with the pair completing a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Here's Wednesday's Copa del Rey results:

Melilla 0-4 Real Madrid

Alaves 2-2 Girona

Cordoba 1-2 Getafe

Mallorca 1-2 Real Valladolid

Cultural Leonesa 0-1 Barcelona

Wednesday's Recap



JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Solari appeared pleased after his side were comfortable winners during their first leg in north Africa, with the Argentinian leaving Gareth Bale and Luca Modric out of his squad for the visit to the third-tier side.

Teenage sensation Vinicius Junior was entrusted to pull the strings for Los Blancos, and the Brazilian did not disappoint his new coach.

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock after 28 minutes. Marco Asensio then linked with Vinicius Jr on the stroke of half-time, with the Spaniard making it 2-0.

Vinicius created the third for Alvaro Odriozola in the closing stages, with Cristo Gonzalez rubbing salt in the wound with a fourth goal at the death.

OptaJose highlighted Vinicius's contribution in his first start:

Solari was content at the end of the night and said he was pleased to be in charge of the team.

Per Madrid's official website, the Real manager said:

"I don’t like to put a mark on the performance. The team played with a smile on their faces, they were keen and committed. The final score is a result of that. It wasn’t easy, but we worked hard and played with those characteristics. The pitch was heavy and they pressed very high.



We have to be happy. The players are committed to the shirt and to the fans who are with them. I'm now a part of this group."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barca took a rotated selection to Cultural Leonesa, and they were almost embarrassed before grabbing a late winner.

Clement Lenglet's last-gasp header won it for the Spanish champions. Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho were rested.

Getafe fought back from a goal down to beat Cordoba 2-1, with Jaime Mata's double sealing the win on the road.

Daniele Verde's brace in the first half was enough to earn Valladolid a 2-1 victory as they visited Mallorca.

Alaves believed they had defeated Girona 2-1 at home, with Martin Aguirregabiria scoring with only two minutes of the game remaining.

However, there was further drama as Eric Montes found the back of the net in the sixth minute of injury time to disappoint the hosts, completing a 2-2 draw.