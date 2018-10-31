Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Defeat Derby County to Advance in Carabao Cup

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea made it to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, with the Blues defeating Derby County 3-2 in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

An own goal by Fikayo Tomori gave the hosts the lead after just five minutes, but Jack Marriott immediately equalised for Frank Lampard's outfit.

Richard Keogh became the second visiting player to put it through his own net after 21 minutes. However, Derby once again found a swift answer to make it 2-2 through Martyn Waghorn.

Cesc Fabregas made it 3-2 to Chelsea shortly before half-time, and despite a strong second half from Lampard's side, the EFL Championship club were unable to grab a third equalising effort.

David Nugent hit the post for Derby in the closing stages, with the Blues riding their luck until the final whistle, narrowly avoiding a penalty shootout.

Lampard Has What it Takes to Become Chelsea Boss

After beating former manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, with Derby knocking out Manchester United in the previous round, a trip back to the Bridge was ample reward for Lampard in his first major coaching role with the Rams.

However, Derby proved they had the stomach for the fight against the Premier League giants, and Lampard had the tactics to make life hard for the Blues.

The 3-2 scoreline flattered Chelsea, and without the pair of own goals, it could have been a different night for both teams.

Lampard was given a rapturous reception as he stepped onto the hallowed turf in west London, and the Chelsea legend's team gave everything to win the tie.

Derby's consistency in attack was let down by their defending in the first half, and they just lacked the killer punch at the vital moments.

Lampard set his team up to press, and the Rams looked like a Premier League side as they passed the ball.

Chelsea fans will have been impressed by the visitors, and thoughts will turn to Lampard one day taking the reins at his former team where he's adored.

The Blues are currently content with new boss Maurizio Sarri, but when the coach's position once again comes up as a vacancy, Lampard could be ready to become the next great English manager.

There's a lack of homegrown coaches in the English top flight, but Lampard is threatening to prove his doubters wrong and quickly find his way into the top tier of management.

Andreas Christensen Has No Future at Chelsea

The Denmark international has been lauded as an emerging talent for many years, but the 22-year-old is finding it difficult to make the final leap into the starting XI for the Blues.

Christensen was excellent during a previous two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and he was widely expected to have a great future in the Premier League.

The defender is yet to feature for Sarri in the Premier League this season after making 27 appearances for previous boss Antonio Conte in the top division last term.

Derby's attack gave Christensen problems as he started the game on Wednesday, and Sarri quickly showed his disappointment by hauling the centre-back off in the second half.

The Dane was clearly upset as David Luiz took his place off the bench, and his future appears bleak.

Sarri has better options in his squad, and Christensen will potentially have to continue his career at a different club.

What's Next

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, with Derby set to face Birmingham City in the EFL Championship at home on Saturday. Chelsea have drawn Bournemouth in the next round of the EFL Cup.