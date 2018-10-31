Barcelona Beat Cultural Leonesa in Copa del Rey on Clement Lenglet's Late Goal

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Barcelona needed a stoppage-time goal from Clement Lenglet to send them on their way to the round of 16 of the 2018 Copa del Rey after a 1-0 win over Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their last-32 tie at the Estadio Reino de Leon on Wednesday night.

Former Sevilla centre-back Lenglet rose highest to head in Ousmane Dembele's free-kick in the 91st minute to make Barca firm favourites ahead of the return leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, December 5.

Malcom Needs Loan Move to Save Barca Career

Malcom is ready to leave Barcelona in January if he doesn't get more playing time, according to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror).

The former Bordeaux winger hardly helped his cause after a stunted display in the cup. His rare start featured some questionable decision-making and some dodgy positional sense from the Brazilian attacker:

Malcom too often failed to find the right the pass or work enough space for shooting opportunities in Castile and Leon.

Yet for all his struggles, Malcom doesn't need a permanent switch from Barca. Instead, a loan deal this winter can help save the 21-year-old's career with the Blaugrana.

A temporary move will provide an ideal opportunity for Malcom to rebuild his confidence. In an environment with less pressure, he can showcase the pace, wizardry and vision that convinced Barca to beat AS Roma to his signature in the summer.

There is still enough potential and talent to justify the £36.5 million fee Barcelona paid back in July. It would be foolish of the Camp Nou club to give up on Malcom so soon.

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Attacking talisman Lionel Messi is 31, as is strike partner Luis Suarez. Meanwhile, Dembelehasn't always convinced, and Munir El Haddadi has struggled to make an impact.

Malcom could yet be the future of Barca's forward line.

With Messi, Suarez and Dembele ahead of him this season, a loan in January makes more sense.

What's Next?

Barca are away to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday, while Cultural will play Celta Vigo II on Sunday.