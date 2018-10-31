The Sports World's 2018 Halloween Costumes Went Hard in the Face Paint

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 31, 2018

  1. Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard

  2. Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta

  3. The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming

  4. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  5. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  6. One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

  7. It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty

  8. 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟

  9. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  10. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  11. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  12. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  13. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  14. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  15. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  16. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  17. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  18. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  19. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  20. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

Right Arrow Icon

The sports world went all out again for Halloween 2018. Costumes ranged from popular movie characters, to Fortnite skins, and more! Watch the video above for some of the best Halloween costumes athletes wore this year.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The World Isn't Ready for Baker-Mahomes 2 😈

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The World Isn't Ready for Baker-Mahomes 2 😈

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Bogaerts Reunites with Father After 23 Years

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bogaerts Reunites with Father After 23 Years

    Joon Lee
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Teams Already Regretting FA Pickups

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Teams Already Regretting FA Pickups

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Rams Just Cut Themselves Clear Path to the Super Bowl

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report