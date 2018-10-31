2019 NBA Championship Odds: Raptors, Pelicans, Bucks Rise in Latest Lines

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are still the overwhelming favorites to win the 2019 NBA title, but hot starts have seen the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks move up in the latest odds, per OddsShark's Gilles Gallant.

Milwaukee is the only undefeated team remaining in the NBA and the 7-0 performance has the team listed at 35-1 to win a championship as of Wednesday. Heading into the season, the squad was 100-1 to win it all.

The Raptors have also improved from 14-1 to win the title before the season to 9-1 in the latest odds.

Odds to Win 2019 NBA Championship (As of Oct. 31)

Golden State Warriors: -165 ($165 bet could win $100)

Boston Celtics: +700 ($100 bet could win $700)

Toronto Raptors: +900

Houston Rockets: +950

Los Angeles Lakers: +1800

Philadelphia 76ers: +2200

Milwaukee Bucks: +3500

Utah Jazz: +3500

New Orleans Pelicans: +4000

Oklahoma City Thunder: +4000

Denver Nuggets: +4500

Detroit Pistons: +7000

San Antonio Spurs: +7000

Indiana Pacers: +8000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +8000

Portland Trail Blazers: +8000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

Miami Heat: +10000

Washington Wizards: +10000

Los Angeles Clippers: +12500

Dallas Mavericks: +15000

Orlando Magic: +15000

Memphis Grizzlies: +20000

Atlanta Hawks: +25000

Phoenix Suns: +25000

Brooklyn Nets: +30000

Chicago Bulls: +30000

Sacramento Kings: +30000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +50000

New York Knicks: +50000

The Eastern Conference was considered wide open to begin the year, but the Boston Celtics were considered the top team in most projections. While the squad has still played well with a 5-2 record, the heated competition has slowed some momentum.

Boston was considered 5-1 to win a title in the preseason but has dropped to 7-1, although those odds are still the second-best behind Golden State.

Still, Toronto and Milwaukee have created a lot more competition at the top alongside Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the Western Conference, the Warriors still reign supreme but the Denver Nuggets are creeping up thanks to five wins in their first six games. The team was considered a longshot to do anything at 125-1 two weeks ago but that number has dropped to 45-1.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have seen their odds drop slightly after a 1-5 start to the 2018-19 season.

It's a long season and these first few weeks won't mean too much, but it's the first time getting a chance to really evaluate the play on the court. Considering there are now 19 teams with 100-1 odds or better compared to just 11 in the preseason, it seems were are heading toward a more competitive year.