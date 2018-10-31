2019 NBA Championship Odds: Raptors, Pelicans, Bucks Rise in Latest Lines

2019 NBA Championship Odds: Raptors, Pelicans, Bucks Rise in Latest LinesOctober 31, 2018
The Golden State Warriors are still the overwhelming favorites to win the 2019 NBA title, but hot starts have seen the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks move up in the latest odds, per OddsShark's Gilles Gallant.
Milwaukee is the only undefeated team remaining in the NBA and the 7-0 performance has the team listed at 35-1 to win a championship as of Wednesday. Heading into the season, the squad was 100-1 to win it all.
The Raptors have also improved from 14-1 to win the title before the season to 9-1 in the latest odds.
Odds to Win 2019 NBA Championship (As of Oct. 31)
Golden State Warriors: -165 ($165 bet could win $100)
Boston Celtics: +700 ($100 bet could win $700)
Toronto Raptors: +900
Houston Rockets: +950
Los Angeles Lakers: +1800
Philadelphia 76ers: +2200
Milwaukee Bucks: +3500
Utah Jazz: +3500
New Orleans Pelicans: +4000
Oklahoma City Thunder: +4000
Denver Nuggets: +4500
Detroit Pistons: +7000
San Antonio Spurs: +7000
Indiana Pacers: +8000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +8000
Portland Trail Blazers: +8000
Charlotte Hornets: +10000
Miami Heat: +10000
Washington Wizards: +10000
Los Angeles Clippers: +12500
Dallas Mavericks: +15000
Orlando Magic: +15000
Memphis Grizzlies: +20000
Atlanta Hawks: +25000
Phoenix Suns: +25000
Brooklyn Nets: +30000
Chicago Bulls: +30000
Sacramento Kings: +30000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +50000
New York Knicks: +50000
The Eastern Conference was considered wide open to begin the year, but the Boston Celtics were considered the top team in most projections. While the squad has still played well with a 5-2 record, the heated competition has slowed some momentum.
Boston was considered 5-1 to win a title in the preseason but has dropped to 7-1, although those odds are still the second-best behind Golden State.
Still, Toronto and Milwaukee have created a lot more competition at the top alongside Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the Western Conference, the Warriors still reign supreme but the Denver Nuggets are creeping up thanks to five wins in their first six games. The team was considered a longshot to do anything at 125-1 two weeks ago but that number has dropped to 45-1.
On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have seen their odds drop slightly after a 1-5 start to the 2018-19 season.
It's a long season and these first few weeks won't mean too much, but it's the first time getting a chance to really evaluate the play on the court. Considering there are now 19 teams with 100-1 odds or better compared to just 11 in the preseason, it seems were are heading toward a more competitive year.
