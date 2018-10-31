Karim Benzema, Real Madrid Beat Melilla in Santiago Solari's Debut as Manager

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio (C) celebrates a goal with teammates during the Spanish King's Cup (Copa del Rey) football match between UD Melilla and Real Madrid CF at the Alvarez Claro municipal stadium in the autonomous city of Melilla on October 31, 2018. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images)
JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Real Madrid won their first match under interim manager Santiago Solari on Wednesday, with Los Blancos defeating Melilla 4-0 on the road in the first leg of their Copa del Rey match in the round of 32.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring after 28 minutes, and Marco Asensio doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Alvaro Odriozola made it three for the visitors with 11 minutes remaining, allowing Solari a gentle opening to his spell as interim boss.

Cristo Gonzalez added a fourth strike in injury time to compound the hosts' misery.

Vinicius Junior was handed a start by Solari, and the Brazilian rewarded his selection with two assists.

                                                                          

What's Next:

Los Blancos host Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday, with Melilla facing Almeria B at home in third-tier Segunda Division B on Sunday. Their second leg of the Copa del Rey takes place on Dec. 5 in Madrid.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lovren: 'Ramos Makes More Mistakes Than Me!'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lovren: 'Ramos Makes More Mistakes Than Me!'

    This Is Anfield
    via This Is Anfield

    Odriozola Scores for 3-0, Vinicius Involved in Build Up🎥

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Odriozola Scores for 3-0, Vinicius Involved in Build Up🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Valladolid Rocket (They Face Madrid Next Game) 🎥

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Valladolid Rocket (They Face Madrid Next Game) 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Vinicius Assists Asensio for 2-0 to Real 🎥

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Vinicius Assists Asensio for 2-0 to Real 🎥

    Streamja
    via Streamja