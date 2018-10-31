Report: Manchester United Will Demand Alex Sandro If Paul Pogba Joins Juventus

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Paul Pogba of Manchester United competes with Alex Sandro of Juventus during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Manchester United and Juventus at Old Trafford on October 23, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly want Alex Sandro included in any deal that takes Paul Pogba back to Juventus.

The French World Cup winner has suffered a disappointing spell at Old Trafford since leaving Turin and could return to the Serie A champions.

However, Juve would have to part with prized full-back Sandro if they can tempt United into doing business, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve (h/t Dan Gibbs of the Daily Express).

Gibbs said the Red Devils have bid for Sandro previously and United boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player. 

                 

