MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Repsol Honda can wrap up the team and constructor world championship titles at the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Malaysia on Sunday, with superstar rider Marc Marquez already crowned as this season's champion.

Marquez collected his fifth world championship after winning in Japan, and the Spaniard now hopes to lead his team to further glory.

The 25-year-old crashed out in the last race in Australia after colliding with Johann Zarco. The calendar has only two racing events to complete, with Marquez hoping for a better luck to cap a magnificent campaign.

Race Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 3

MotoGP Q1: 7:10 a.m. GMT/3:10 a.m. ET

MotoGP Q2: 7:35 a.m. GMT/3:35 a.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 4

MotoGP WUP: 1:40 a.m. GMT/9:40 p.m. ET (Saturday)

MotoGP Race: 7 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Top Riders

There's no doubting Marquez's pedigree as one of the greatest of all time since collecting his fifth MotoGP title in only six years, but the competition will be heated in the final two races in Malaysia and Valencia.

A race for second place might not sound the most dramatic piece of theatre, but three world-class riders are battling it out.

Andrea Dovizioso, Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales are all within 30 points of each other, ensuring there will be plenty of motivation left on the circuit in Sepang.

Vinales grabbed a surprise victory in Australia, with Dovizioso in third and Rossi placing sixth.

The 23-year-old's win was Yamaha's first in 25 races, after playing second fiddle to Honda for an extended period.

Marquez has said he wants to see his team and constructor complete their title charges on Sunday, with Repsol suffering two DNF's with their riders in the last race.

According to Haydn Cobb of Crash, the champion declared he is ready to push on and achieve further collective titles.

Marquez said:

"We had quite an eventful race in Australia and it was a pity we couldn’t fight until the end, but that’s gone now and we look forward to the next round in Malaysia with our usual spirit and positive mentality.

We still have our target of two more titles to achieve, and we also want to try and win again if we have the chance to do so.

Malaysia is a demanding round from a physical point of view but that’s something we’re prepared to deal with, so we’ll keep our concentration high and try to start strong beginning on Friday morning."

Rossi will be attempting to earn his first win of the season in Malaysia, but his Yamaha has failed to deliver him the speed he's needed to attack the top of the podium.

The icon has produced strong consistency throughout the campaign, but there has been a lack of competitive verve from the Italian over the past 12 months.

Repsol have continued to shine, and with Marquez leading the charge, they've been irresistible for long periods.

Team-mate Dani Pedrosa has struggled to match Marquez's consistency, and resides in 12th in the world standings.

If the 33-year-old can finish the season strongly, it should be a simple journey to overall victory for Repsol and Honda.