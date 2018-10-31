FIFA: 48-Team Expansion 'Possible' for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

CYRIL NDEGEYA/Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said the expansion of the FIFA World Cup from 32 to 48 teams may be pushed forward to the tournament in Qatar in 2022.

In January 2017 a vote was passed to include more teams in the tournament, and it was anticipated the 2026 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, would be the first to be a 48-team spectacle.

However, Infantino said the 2022 competition may yet be expanded, per BBC Sport:

"If it is possible, why not? We have to see if it is possible, if it is feasible. We are discussing with our Qatari friends, we are discussing with our many other friends in the region and we hope that this can happen.

"And, if not, we will have tried. We will have tried because we always have to try to do things in a better way."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

