FIFA 19 FUT TOTW 7: Cristiano Ronaldo Misses the Cut; Luis Suarez Leads the Pack

A 92-rated Luis Suarez card headlines the latest batch of upgrades for FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo might feel aggrieved not to be included in Team of the Week 7.

Suarez was a shoo-in to be included after he bagged a hat-trick against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, but Ronaldo's brace against Empoli was not enough for him to feature.

Players will have to make do instead with an 87-rated Sadio Mane card after he netted twice in a 4-1 win for Liverpool against Cardiff City, or an 86-rated Iago Aspas courtesy of his hat-trick against Eibar.

In defence, Diego Godin has received an impressive 91-rated card after he scored a goal and helped keep a clean sheet as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0.

EA released the team on Wednesday:

No Room for Ronaldo as Suarez Shines in El Clasico

Lionel Messi was absent for Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid, but Suarez put in a masterful performance in his place.

Following Philippe Coutinho's opener, Suarez doubled Barca's tally from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged Raphael Varane had pushed him over.

Suarez had his second when he reacted quickly to head Sergi Roberto's cross past Thibaut Courtois, earning praise from the Guardian's Sid Lowe and football writer Ryan Baldi:

The Uruguayan had his third when he deftly chipped the ball over the oncoming Courtois after being slipped through one-on-one.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his performance in the 5-1 win:

With his shooting at a superlative 91 on his new card, Suarez's status as one of the most potent finishers on the game is cemented even further.

He's still behind Ronaldo in that regard, though.

The Juventus man netted both goals as they came from behind to beat Empoli 2-1, equalising with a penalty before rolling back the years with a top-class strike from distance:

For most players, such a contribution would be more than enough to earn a TOTW upgrade.

However, because of Ronaldo's overall rating of 94—the joint-highest on FIFA 19 with Messi—even a fine brace isn't enough.

Like Suarez, he'll likely need to score or assist at least three goals in a match to earn a place in the side.