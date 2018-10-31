FIFA 19 FUT TOTW 7: Cristiano Ronaldo Misses the Cut; Luis Suarez Leads the Pack

FIFA 19 FUT TOTW 7: Cristiano Ronaldo Misses the Cut; Luis Suarez Leads the PackOctober 31, 2018
A 92-rated Luis Suarez card headlines the latest batch of upgrades for FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo might feel aggrieved not to be included in Team of the Week 7.
Suarez was a shoo-in to be included after he bagged a hat-trick against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, but Ronaldo's brace against Empoli was not enough for him to feature.
Players will have to make do instead with an 87-rated Sadio Mane card after he netted twice in a 4-1 win for Liverpool against Cardiff City, or an 86-rated Iago Aspas courtesy of his hat-trick against Eibar.
In defence, Diego Godin has received an impressive 91-rated card after he scored a goal and helped keep a clean sheet as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0.
EA released the team on Wednesday:
EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA
🗣️ It's #TOTW 7 featuring 92 Luis Suárez 🇺🇾, 91 Diego Godín 🇺🇾 & 87 Sadio Mané 🇸🇳 #FUT #FIFA19 https://t.co/7jhibbvaeP
No Room for Ronaldo as Suarez Shines in El Clasico
Lionel Messi was absent for Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid, but Suarez put in a masterful performance in his place.
Following Philippe Coutinho's opener, Suarez doubled Barca's tally from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged Raphael Varane had pushed him over.
Suarez had his second when he reacted quickly to head Sergi Roberto's cross past Thibaut Courtois, earning praise from the Guardian's Sid Lowe and football writer Ryan Baldi:
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
Suárez has to be one of the best instinctive/improvisational finishers of recent times. The faster things happen, the more accomplished he becomes https://t.co/WKXJzuC8nz
The Uruguayan had his third when he deftly chipped the ball over the oncoming Courtois after being slipped through one-on-one.
Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his performance in the 5-1 win:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Luis Suárez's game by numbers vs. Real Madrid: 5 shots 4 shots on target 3 goals 2 fouls won 2 chances created 1 match ball Nine goals in nine LaLiga Clásicos. 👑 https://t.co/kJBLz30G1G
With his shooting at a superlative 91 on his new card, Suarez's status as one of the most potent finishers on the game is cemented even further.
He's still behind Ronaldo in that regard, though.
The Juventus man netted both goals as they came from behind to beat Empoli 2-1, equalising with a penalty before rolling back the years with a top-class strike from distance:
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
|GOAL| It's his second of the night, and it's a belter. Ronaldo gives Juve the lead. Empoli 1-2 Juventus https://t.co/HkqgHzHTrc
For most players, such a contribution would be more than enough to earn a TOTW upgrade.
However, because of Ronaldo's overall rating of 94—the joint-highest on FIFA 19 with Messi—even a fine brace isn't enough.
Like Suarez, he'll likely need to score or assist at least three goals in a match to earn a place in the side.
